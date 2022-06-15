Renters should call 311 if their air conditioning goes out during a heat wave

If you're a renter and your landlord provides air conditioning, you can call 311 to have an inspector sent to the home and determine if the landlord is in violation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sweltering temperatures are baking much of East Tennessee, and people across the area are depending on air conditioning to stay cool. Sometimes, air conditioning systems can break.

Renters in Tennessee can call 311 for help if that happens. Landlords, or the owner of the building that renters live in, are required to make sure that air conditioning equipment is properly installed, safely maintained, and in good working condition.

If the air conditioning breaks, renters can 311 for an inspector to be sent to the home. They will decide whether it actually breaks state code, and if they decide it does, an owner will be issued to the landlord for the problem to be fixed.

Renters can also ask for temporary housing to stay cool during a heat wave like the one East Tennessee is seeing. However, renters should make sure that they are guaranteed air conditioning in the original lease they signed for the home.