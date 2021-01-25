Rep. Burchett chosen to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee

In a statement, Rep. Burchett said this would give him a chance to fight for East Tennessee's transportation and infrastructure needs.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Representative Tim Burchett has been chosen to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for the 117th Congress, the committee announced on Monday.

Burchett was one of several Republicans assigned to the committee, and said it would give him a chance to fight for East Tennessee's transportation and infrastructure needs.

“Interstates 40 and 75, as well as our airports and railways, are drivers of commerce and tourism, while the Tennessee Valley Authority utilizes the powerful Tennessee River system to meet the energy needs of the southeast,” Rep. Burchett said. “I’m excited to strengthen these assets that are important to the regional economy and explore conservative transportation policies in my new role on the committee."

The House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee controls federal policy over road, water, rail and air transportation.