Congressman Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) took the floor at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to recognize a local rugby player and 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics hopeful.

Rep. Burchett gave kudos to Harley Wheeler, who grew up in Knoxville and played rugby at South Doyle High School and Life University.

Wheeler recently competed with the U.S. men's rugby squad at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru -- scoring 10 points in the bronze-medal match that ended up becoming the deciding factor for the team's 24-19 victory over Brazil.

The men's and women's rugby sevens team pose for a photo with their medals at the Pan American Games Lima 2019 on July 28, 2019 in Lima, Peru.

"Harley has played rugby since he was 14 and is now one of the top players in the United States," Burchett said. "I wish Harley the best of luck as he competes for a spot on the national rugby team. I hope to see him representing Knoxville and the United States in Japan."

Team USA is currently one of 10 national rugby teams that has earned a spot to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. The final two teams will be decided during the 2020 Men's Rugby Sevens Final Olympic Qualification Tournament on June 20 and 21.

