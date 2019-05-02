East Tennessee state representative Jeremy Faison has a clear-cut message for everyone reading this following a crash that could have taken his life: Wear your seat belt.

Faison had to be rushed to the hospital on Friday, Feb. 1 after his truck crashed on eastbound Interstate 40 in Smith County, sending him rolling.

Faison was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

"It was one of the worst things I've been through in my life," he said.

Faison said he was heading home Monday morning in the left lane. The last thing he says he remembers was a thumping noise before he started flipping in the air.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Faison's Ford F-150 had crossed over the center line into the right lane where the tractor-trailer was driving.

The driver of the tractor-trailer braked hard in an attempt to avoid Faison's truck, but could not slow down in time. Faison's truck lost control, eventually hitting a guardrail and rolling multiple times.

The crash threw him into the backseat. Faison said a couple of truckers rushed to his rescue, pulling him from the crash.

"I think they saved my life," he said.

Faison said the paramedics rushed him to a Tennova hospital in the area before transferring him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

He remembered a massive gash on his forehead was bleeding profusely, saying the paramedics could see his skull and had to staple him up without any numbing agents.

In the end, Faison received 30 staples in his head, had his nose broken in two places, three broken ribs, and several lumps on his head. He was alive, though, and said the experience taught him a valuable lesson.

"I don't wear a seat belt, never have since I was young because I hurt my back when I was 14, and it irritates my back when I wear a seat belt," Faison said. "That little frustration the seat belt brings is nowhere near the pain that these staples are bringing right now. I've learned my lesson, I'll be wearing my seat belt from now on."

Following the crash investigation, THP ticketed Faison for not wearing his seat belt.

Only after a few days from being released from the hospital, Faision is back to work. He said he's still recovering and had been working out of his condo -- but was able to make the trip to his office Tuesday.

He said working is helping him get his mind off the pain and the crash.

Faison filed a caption bill Tuesday related to medical marijuana that he says will allow for more pushes on the issue in case nothing happens with it in the legislative session this time around.

He says the bill has become somewhat personal for him in light of the crash.

"I've been offered opiates many times since this wreck, but I refused just because of the damage it does to society," Faison said. "I thought so many times how wonderful it could be if I could just use this plant...when we have a plant that's not addictive and that it would provide relief... so it renews my desire to bring that as an alternative, a healthy, safe botanical alternative to what we're getting from big pharma right now."

As far as his other goals, Faison had one that immediately came to mind.

"My goal right now is to make sure people wear their seat belt."