Congressman Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) presented an 89-year-old Korean War veteran with medals that had been stolen from him more than a year ago.

Charlie Hamilton served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1949 to 1952, joining when he was 18. His medals were stolen by a burglar in 2018.

Hamilton and his family met with Burchett at his Knoxville office to receive a new Purple Heart, as well replacements for his stolen National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and his Combat Infantryman Badge.

WBIR

His son said the act meant a lot to him and his father.

"Over the years we've heard him tell the stories about being in Korea, and he's really military-minded and that's the love of his life -- being in the military," his son Timothy Hamilton said.

Burchett embraced Hamilton as he presented him with his Purple Heart.

"It was a pleasure to present Charlie Hamilton his lost medals from the Korean War. God bless him and his precious family. ⁦⁦I love my job," Burchett tweeted.

If you or someone you know has missing military medals, you can contact your congressman or a veterans service office to get them replaced.