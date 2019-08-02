CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Claiborne County lost thousands of dollars in revenue because of a long-standing practice that allowed the sheriff's office inmate litter patrol to sell scrap metal for cash, according to an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

In April 2018, the Comptroller’s Office received a complaint about the practice and started looking into it.

Investigators got sales records from the scrap metal vendor for July 2016 through June 2018, and found that at least $23,763.18 was paid out in cash for scrap metal picked up the inmates. These transactions happened several times a week and the amounts ranged from $2.10 to $385.70.

According to the officers and the inmates, an inmate usually collected the cash from the sale and brought it back to the litter patrol truck, where the officers took it and "informally accounted" for it, the report says.

According to state law, any scrap metal payments should have been made by check to the county. Because it wasn't, the county lost that revenue.

Both litter patrol officers and inmates told investigators it was a normal routine for them to gather scrap metal from county convenience centers, road rights-of-way, and residents’ property, and sell it to buy inmates on litter patrol lunches, snacks, drinks, and tobacco products.

That practice was stopped in September 2018, when a new sheriff took office, according to the Comptroller's report, and the sheriff's office is now depositing checks from the sale of scrap metal with the county trustee.

The Comptroller’s Office has reviewed its investigation with the district attorney general for the Eighth Judicial District and the district attorney general pro tem for the Thirteenth Judicial District.

