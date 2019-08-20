KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — An internationally recognized and now disgraced University of Tennessee professor sexually harassed female graduate students on and off campus for years and fostered a culture of resentment and fear through his mercurial, controlling leadership, a yearlong internal investigation found.

The university's Office of Equity & Diversity, or OED, spoke with students, former students, faculty and people off campus during its review of Henri Grissino-Mayer, formerly of the Department of Geography.

"...OED has found multiple frequent and repeated instances of touchings, comments, statements, jokes, stories, descriptions and references to topics of a sexual nature that do not relate to the courses, labs or other academic activities, and that were directed at multiple individuals by the respondent over a period of many years," the report's summary obtained by 10News states.

OED presented the report Aug. 16 to newly appointed Chancellor Donde Plowman, Provost David Manderscheid, Theresa Lee, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, and others.

In response, Plowman in a memo Monday directed the university to take several steps including hiring an external "expert" to review how UT handles allegations of sexual misconduct among faculty members.

"I want to first acknowledge current and former students who came forward and bravely shared their experiences," Plowman wrote in the memo to Lee and Department of Geography head Dr. Ronald Kalafsky. "That was not an easy thing to do and if they had not done so, the shocking abuses of power and responsibility that Dr. Grissino-Mayer would likely have continued."

Grissino-Mayer, recognized internationally for his expertise in tree-ring research, resigned in August 2018 as allegations emerged against him. He was accused of acting inappropriately with students, including sexually, and abusing his authority to wield power over them, records show.

Manderscheid at the time called his conduct "egregious". The professor was allowed to resign in lieu of being fired.

OED has been investigating complaints and allegations against Grissino-Mayer ever since.

Besides being recognized for his tree-ring research, Grissino-Mayer also gained attention as an expert who had predicted the potential devastation of wildfires in Sevier County. In November 2016, wildfires destroyed or damaged more than 2,500 buildings and led to the deaths of 14 people.

SUSPICIONS AND ACCUSATIONS

Questions had been raised in the past about Grissino-Mayer's conduct, including in 2006 and in 2010-11, records show.

The 2018 investigation began after someone came forward in summer 2018 to report "recent misconduct," records show. It was referred Aug. 7, 2018 to OED.

Within a day, OED director Jenny Richter got a "packet" of reports detailing other incidents of alleged misconduct by the professor "that can be generally described as past inappropriate conduct with students, some of which was sexual in nature, but all of which reflects of Grissino-Mayer's position and power..." the Sept. 25 letter states.

Reports submitted OED described "a pattern of manipulation and mistreatment of students, possible misuse of University resources, and certainly risks of further harm to current students, former students, colleagues and collaborators, and reputational harm to all of us," the Manderscheid letter of Sept. 25, 2018, states.

According to the letter, Grissino-Mayer ended up making a surprising admission.

"As I understand it, and to your collective surprise, Dr. Grissino-Mayer admitted not only violating the university's policy, but also admitted that he knew he was violating the policy at the time of his misconduct," the letter states.

Grissino-Mayer submitted a resignation letter Aug. 31, 2018, to Kalafsky.

"It is with deep sadness that I write this letter to inform you that I have made the difficult decision to tender my resignation from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and the Department of Geography effective Oct. 1, 2018," his departure letter states.

The professor said "many factors" prompted the decision. He said he'd consulted his family in Knoxville including his wife "and especially my parents and family in my hometown in Athens, Georgia."

In the early 2010s, a UT student published stories complaining about Grissino-Mayer's conduct including that the professor had had an affair with his wife, who was a student. The professor ended up marrying her.