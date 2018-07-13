A new report shows millennials are waiting longer than any other generation to tie the knot. Experts attribute this to many things, including financial stability.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average age for men to marry is now 29, up from 27 in 2000. Women are waiting until the age of 27. In 2000, the average age of a first-time bride was 25.

Why?

"I have noticed the age increase. I think a lot of people are placing emphasis on career development and being established in their professional lives," Licensed Professional Counselor, Jodi Clarke said.

►Related: Put a Ring On It: Royal Wedding promises spectacle, but millennials dream of simpler ceremonies

Jodi Clark is a Marriage Counselor who's seen the change first hand. One reason she thinks millennials are waiting is because of their careers.

"I think a lot of people are placing emphasis on career development and being established in their professional lives," Clarke said.

She also said the millennial generation is more intensely focused on marrying the right person.

"Part of the idea of waiting is part of the fear that they are going to miss something," Clarke explained.

She thinks they want to avoid the mistakes and the divorce rate of prior generations.

Also, they're more selective and willing to work on their relationship before marriage.

"I think they work very hard, but I do think there is a lot of heightened expectation for what this should look and feel like," Clarke said.

With or without the heightened expectations, millennials can afford to be picky.

It's easier to meet singles than it was back in the disco era, when couples were getting married in their early 20s.

As far as the future of this trend, relationship experts say it's hard to tell when or if people will will tie the knot sooner or later.

© 2018 WBIR