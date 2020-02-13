PIKE COUNTY, Ky. — Emergency crews in Pike County were responding to a train derailment and fire Thursday morning, according to a report.

CSX said in a statement that the train derailed into the Big Sandy River around 7 a.m. due to a rock slide over the tracks. U.S. Highway 460 was closed nearby. It said 96 cars were carrying ethanol.

Two crew members who were initially trapped were able to get out and made it safely to shore.

Officials said there are several residences nearby as the train runs along Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River.

The cause of the derailment was not clear.

There weren't any other immediate reports of injuries.

This is a developing story.

