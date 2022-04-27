Reports: Veteran New Orleans officer to become next Knoxville police chief

Paul Noel is a deputy superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department. He was a finalist earlier this year to be Chattanooga's chief.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — New Orleans TV stations are reporting that a veteran New Orleans police officer and administrator is leaving the Big Easy to become Knoxville's police chief.

Mayor Indya Kincannon's office wouldn't confirm or deny the report Wednesday that Paul Noel will take over in Knoxville.

WVUE reported the news Wednesday afternoon, citing sources. It said Noel was to be named Thursday. WWL also reports that he's going to Knoxville.

Knoxville city spokeswoman and communications chief Kristin Farley said the mayor still anticipated announcing a new chief by the end of the week. She would not confirm that Noel is the choice.

WBIR reached out to former KPD Chief Phil Keith, who was on Kincannon's advisory selection committee. Keith said he knew of Noel and said he was "excellent as were all the candidates considered."

But Keith, out of respect for Kincannon, said he couldn't say more.

Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas is retiring as of May 1. Kincannon has said she planned shortly to announce her pick to take over.

Noel was a finalist earlier this year to be Chattanooga's chief. He's lately been a deputy superintendent at the New Orleans department.

A New Orleans Police Department spokesman said as deputy superintendent Noel is one level below superintendent, the equivalent of chief. There are multiple deputy superintendents.

He currently oversees the investigative bureau, the unit that investigates homicides, among other crimes. Previously he oversaw the field operations bureau.

He has been a deputy chief for “a number of years.”

A New Orleans native, Noel joined NOPD in 1997. His social media pages report various high-profile leadership posts, include Second District Commander, Chief of Field Operations, WWL-TV in New Orleans reported.

WBIR reached out to multiple Knoxville City Council members and community members to see what they knew about a potential new chief. They said they either had no information or weren't able to comment.

WBIR also contacted a local Fraternal Order of Police representative who said he wasn't aware of the potential hire.

In recent years as NOPD's chief of detectives Noel was named 2021 recipient of the Gary Hayes Award from the Police Executive Research Forum, or PERF.

PERF is the non-profit that worked on Kincannon's behalf to screen for KPD chief candidates.

The Hayes award, according to NOPD, "is given to a mid-career law enforcement officer in a departmental leadership position who demonstrates imagination, creativity, resourcefulness, and initiative in the design or implementation of new approaches to policing."

Noel's experience includes designing and putting in place the Ethical Policing Is Courageous program to law enforcement departments in the country.