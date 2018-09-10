A woman riding Anakeesta's rail runner mountain coaster Saturday afternoon fell out of the ride when it went around a curve, according to the Gatlinburg Fire Department.

An incident report states the woman wasn't wearing a seat belt when she fell out of the ride. She had visible injuries to her face, legs and arms and was transported to LeConte Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The rail runner mountain coaster was temporarily closed while crews worked to correct any issues with the attraction.

Anakeesta released the following statement Tuesday to 10News regarding the incident.

"A guest was riding the mountain coaster this past weekend and an incident occurred. The guest was immediately assisted by our staff to exit the ride.

We have identified the problem and are currently working to resolve it. The safety of our guests at Anakeesta is our number one priority.

We do anticipate reopening the mountain coaster by the end of the week."

According to Anakeesta's website, the new single-rail mountain coaster is the first of its kind in the United States.

MORE: Anakeesta adds a mountain coaster

In July, 10News reported the coaster was set to open in August.

"The Anakeesta Rail Runner takes you on an exhilarating downhill ride with a 400 ft. elevation change and can hit speeds of 25 mph. The ride begins with 1,600 feet of downhill twists and turns and ends with a scenic uphill ride back to the top of Anakeesta Mountain," the website states.

Riders can ride solo or tandem with a small child.

