Report: Women arrested after refusing to step back from a crash scene

One of them was charged with aggravated assault after she almost struck an officer with her vehicle in the parking lot of the Gateway Inn, the report shows.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two women were arrested after refusing to step back from a crash scene on Sunday, according to an incident report.

The Knoxville Police Department responded to an injury crash at 6312 Asheville Highway Sunday around 2:25 a.m.

There was a large crowd of individuals at the scene, prohibiting the Knoxville Fire Department from rending appropriate aid to the driver of one of the vehicles, the report shows.

KPD said that the report adds that responding officers tried to ask the crowd to disperse and return to their vehicles that were illegally parked in the middle of Asheville Highway.

Two women became upset with officers, refused to step back from the scene, and were arrested, the report states.

19-year-old Amber Settles was charged with aggravated assault after she almost struck an officer with her vehicle in the parking lot of the Gateway Inn, the report shows.

Settles was charged with disorderly conduct, DUI, underage consumption, and evading arrest.