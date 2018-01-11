KNOXVILLE — The U.S. Attorney's office has assigned Assistant U.S. Attorney Perry Piper to oversee election day for East Tennessee.

Piper's office will work with the the Department of Justice to oversee the district's handling of complaints of election fraud and voting rights abuses.

“Every United States citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted without it being stolen because of fraud,” said U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey. “Aggressive and prompt action will be taken by the Department of Justice to protect the integrity of the election process.”

The DOJ works each election season to deter fraud and discrimination at the polls. Federal law protects against crimes such as intimidating or bribing voters, buying or selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes, and marking ballots for voters against their wishes.

The protections also extend to people intimidating voters at polling places by questioning or challenging them, or videotaping and photographing them.

Piper's office will be on duty once the polls open on can be reached to take public complaints and tips when the polls open. The public can contact the office at (423) 385-1332.

In addition, the FBI will have special agents available at its field offices to look into voter fraud and abuse allegations. The Knoxville office can be reached at (865) 544-0751.

Complaints can also be made directly to the Civil Rights Division's Voting Section in Washington D.C. by phone at 1-800-253-3931 or (202) 307-2767, or fax at (202) 307-3961, or by email voting.section@usdoj.gov.

People can file a complaint online at this link.

“To ensure free and fair elections it is imperative that those who have specific information about discrimination or election fraud make that information available immediately to the U.S. Attorney’s office, FBI, or Department of Justice Civil Rights Division,” Overby said.

