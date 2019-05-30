KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Rescuers have located a man's body after responding to calls about a reported cliff-jumper on Thursday afternoon at Melton Hill Park in West Knox County, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

The body was recovered about 4:35 p.m.

The identity of the person has not yet been released.

Callers had told dispatchers the male jumped into water there but didn't resurface, according to Sheriff's spokeswoman Kimberly Glenn.

KCSO Major Crimes is investigating.

Sarah Leary was at the scene when the man went in.

"They were telling us someone was injured so I ran up there to see if I could help," she told 10News. "The kids up there said he had already fallen off, that he had slipped, hit his head and fallen off.”

Rescue personnel also went to the park.

A call for help came in about 3:15 p.m., according to John Whited, spokesman with the Knoxville Volunteer Emergency Rescue Squad.

A water rescue and dive team then went to the scene. Searchers were on the water about 4:15 p.m.

AMR clinical manager, Chris McClain, said it's never too early to talk water safety, especially during the summer months.

"Sometimes on the top surface it looks like really safe and fun but underneath you never know what currents and different things," he said.

Knox County rescue deputy chief, John Whited said it's always a good idea to have some kind of flotation device and make sure you never go out on any kind of water alone.

"The number one safety tip is wear a life jacket," he said. "Make sure someone knows where you are at all times when you're in the water."





WBIR