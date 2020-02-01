When Daren Livesay first met Rebel, the dog was in bad shape.

"He could not stand up completely. His front end was halfway up and he was pretty much just crawling around,” Livesay said. “You could see all of his ribs, you could see his stomach was caving in."

Livesay was on the job installing internet lines when he saw Rebel and two other dogs at a house nearby. He says they were malnourished and hungry.

"It was breaking my heart to see the way he was. After seeing that, I went and got my lunch out of the truck, and my coworker did the same."