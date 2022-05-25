Texas school shooting highlights language barriers for families seeking help

Knox County Schools has several resources to notify parents in case of emergency. The McNabb Center also has a crisis hotline with interpreters available.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Around half of all people in the small community of Uvalde, Texas, don't speak English. The recent school shooting there revealed communication barriers between officials and the people they serve.

In Knox County, the school district hired Patricia Robeldo to be the new Latino Community Outreach Coordinator. She said the school district has plenty of resources for people who don't speak English.

"The mass messaging system that allows for translation into different languages," Robeldo said.

The school district said they can send emails, text messages and voice messages to people in multiple languages. They also have interpreters available and in a pinch, can get interpreters from the court system.

"If we were to have to communicate with our families, we can get that done," said Robeldo.

The shooting also highlighted barriers that Hispanic community can face if they search for mental health services and don't speak English. The McNabb Center said they have a 24-hour crisis line available 7 days a week.

Callers have access to interpreters if they don't speak English.

"Hearing about mass gun violence can be really traumatic for some people," said Sarah Long, a social worker at the McNabb Center. "People will experience anything from mild stress to lingering stress."

Long said people should call community mental health providers, like the McNabb Center, if they need it.

"We can support our friends, our family members by starting with open conversations," Long said.