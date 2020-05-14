STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. — The New Market Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire on Burnett Road early Thursday morning. Responders said that the building was fully engulfed and that the fire had spread throughout most of the house.

They arrived at the building around 12:33 a.m. Thursday, according to a release from the New Market Volunteer Fire Department. Rural Metro Fire, Northview Kodak Fire, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Jefferson County Emergency Medical Service helped responders put out the fire, according to the New Market Volunteer Fire Department.

By 3 a.m., responders said they were still at the scene and were working to put out hot spots. No information is available as to the cause of the fire.

