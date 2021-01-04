x
Responders say one man unresponsive after kayaking incident in Cocke County

Responders said that the incident happened before 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. One man was found unresponsive in the water.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Responders said one man was found unresponsive in the water after a kayaking incident in Cocke County.

They said that they were sent out after calls about a kayaking accident before 2 p.m. on Thursday. The man was taken downriver on a backboard after firefighters arrived, officials said. CPR was being performed on him when they arrived, responders said.

They also said that the incident happened near the eastbound Waterville exit on-ramp, in Cocke County.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available, including the identity of the victim and details about what caused the accident.

