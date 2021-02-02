Rest in peace | Alcoa Police Captain passes away after medical emergency

Captain Keith Fletcher was a 21 year veteran of the Alcoa Police Department. Officials said he had an unexpected medical emergency on April 17.

ALCOA, Tenn. — A veteran captain of the Alcoa Police Department passed away on Saturday after officials said he suffered a sudden and expected medical emergency while off duty.

APD said Captain Keith Fletcher was in critical condition on Thursday and was receiving palliative care. The sudden medical emergency which placed him in the hospital happened on April 17, officials said.

Fletcher began his career at the Alcoa Police Department in 2000 as a patrol officer, according to officials. Since then, he worked his way through many positions before being promoted to Captain in January 2020. Police said that he led by example, and would not ask others to do things he could himself.

He also worked with a team of School Resource Officers to develop a safety strategy for city schools and private schools and received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice in 2013.

He received many commendations and awards throughout his career, officials said. In 2012, he received the Police Chief's Commendation and earned Supervisor of the Year in 2015 and 2018.