Rest in peace | SCSO announces of death of K-9 unit named Cross

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office announced that one of their K-9 units died Thursday, a dog named Cross.

They said that K-9 unit Cross was often seen with his handler, Deputy Tommy Cowden, demonstrating their skills for children at school and at the Boys and Girls Club.

During his duties, K-9 Cross was also responsible for several drug arrests, according to officials. They also said helped deputies during tracks and helped them during felony arrests.