x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Local News

Rest in peace | SCSO announces of death of K-9 unit named Cross

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said that K-9 Cross died Thursday. He would often demonstrate his skills for children, alongside his handler.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office announced that one of their K-9 units died Thursday, a dog named Cross.

They said that K-9 unit Cross was often seen with his handler, Deputy Tommy Cowden, demonstrating their skills for children at school and at the Boys and Girls Club.

During his duties, K-9 Cross was also responsible for several drug arrests, according to officials. They also said helped deputies during tracks and helped them during felony arrests.

"K-9 Cross will forever be remembered and missed by everyone at the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office," officials said in a post on social media.

Related Articles