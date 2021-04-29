Rest in peace | SCSO announces of death of K-9 unit named Cross

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office announced that one of their K-9 units died Thursday, a dog named Cross.
They said that K-9 unit Cross was often seen with his handler, Deputy Tommy Cowden, demonstrating their skills for children at school and at the Boys and Girls Club.
During his duties, K-9 Cross was also responsible for several drug arrests, according to officials. They also said helped deputies during tracks and helped them during felony arrests.
"K-9 Cross will forever be remembered and missed by everyone at the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office," officials said in a post on social media.