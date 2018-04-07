BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Bardstown Fire Chief confirms that the rest of the Barton 1792 distillery warehouse in Bardstown has collapsed after a partial collapse on June 22.

It is not clear what caused the collapse. There are no reports of injuries.

The building dates back to 1940 and held about 20,000 barrels. The first collapse impacted around 9,000 barrels.

After the partial collapse on June 22, about 800 fish were killed in Withrow Creek, which empties into Beech Fork River, due to bourbon that leaked from the barrels, officials said.

Barton is owned by the Sazerac Company which also owns Buffalo Trace in Frankfort, Ky.

