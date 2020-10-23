Restoration House receives $50,000 grant after being named Knoxville's "Neighborhood Champion"

The nonprofit said it plans to use the grant to implement a new program focused on building healthy co-parenting relationships with couples who've separated.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Restoration House of East Tennessee received a $50,000 grant to help single-parent families break the cycle of poverty.

Bank of America announced it chose the nonprofit as its Neighborhood Champion in Knoxville for its work in helping low-income single parents, providing the grant to help fund its efforts. The recognition will also provide it with an opportunity for virtual leadership training with experts in the nonprofit sector.

“This is the best possible time for us to receive this great honor of being selected as a Neighborhood Champion by Bank of America,” said Daniel Watson, Co-Founder and Executive Director of The Restoration House. “We are looking to go even deeper into our work of helping single-parent families experience restoration with the implementation of a new co-parenting program. This honor will help us tremendously, not only financially, but also to become even more impactful leaders.”

