A retired Blount County Sheriff K-9 has passed away.

Sheriff James Lee Berrong said K-9 Tess passed away over the weekend due to medical complications. K-9 Tess belonged to K-9 handler, Cpl. Allen Russell.

She was a Bloodhound who served with the sheriff's office from June 2009 through August 2018.

"During her years of service, Cpl. Russell and K-9 Tess deployed on many search and rescue missions and are credited for finding multiple lost individuals and fugitives," Berrong wrote on Facebook. "In addition to her talent for search and rescue, K-9 Tess's sweet nature endeared her to the community she served. We will miss you, Tess. The love and happiness you gave us will never be forgotten."

