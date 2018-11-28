Nashville — She risked little, and won big.

A retired nurse from Maryville is shocked after winning $1 million playing the Tennessee Lottery's popular "Millionaire Jumbo Bucks" instant game.

"I still can't believe it," said Patricia Cole, who said she hid the ticket under a carpet until cashing it into the Lottery's Nashville headquarters to claim the prize.

The ticket was purchased at Smokers Discount in Maryville. This is the 253rd winning ticket of $1 million or more sold since the Tennessee Education Lottery began selling tickets on Jan. 20, 2004.

