'Retropolitan Craft Fair' to return to Knoxville on Sunday

The craft fair features handmade and vintage goods from different makers across the southeast.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A craft fair is returning to downtown Knoxville on Sunday, bringing makers from across the southeast who want to show off their creations.

The Retropolitan Craft Fair will be on May 7 at the Mill and Mine. organizers said that each vendor is chosen through a juried event and are curated based on their products, creativity and "retropolitan swagger."

Crafts can include handmade bags, vintage goods, jewelry and prints. People could also take headshots of themselves to impress potential clients and share their brand. The craft fair has brought makers together since 2014.

Organizers said they wanted to "bring together old and new," while also proving a space for families to hang out together. They said there will be a kids' space and food trucks providing meals.