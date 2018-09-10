Rhea County animal control officers are working to rescue more than a hundred Yorkies, Chihuahuas, and other designer breed small dogs that were left in a state of unintentional neglect, according to the Rhea County Animal Shelter.

The shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon asking for donations. It also said it needs help placing the animals because they're having to set up emergency kennels and are in dire need of volunteers to help process the animals.

Shelter Director Cheyenne Swafford said they received an anonymous call from a concerned citizen about the animals and decided to check it out.

"We didn't know what we were getting in to once we started," she said. “Once we got there we kind of realized that the situation was more than what we could handle at the moment.”

The shelter said it appeared the person who took on all the animals was trying to do good and take care of them, but got completely overwhelmed to the point where they couldn't handle the demand -- saying they were simply overwhelmed.

The shelter had originally called the it the 'worst puppy mill situation' they had ever seen in a Facebook post, but later said they learned the owner had really cared for animals -- but was overwhelmed by it all and the dogs were breeding unchecked.

"The way it was set up you would assume that they were breeding and so on, but it’s more a matter of the animals not being able to be spayed and neutered and then breeding, and breeding, and breeding and breeding,” Swafford said.

The shelter said at last count, about 100 animals had been rescued.

“Everything is under 15 pounds. There are lots of mommas with babies and then just small adult dogs,” Swafford said. “To see this many animals and this is all that they’ve known... it’s just it’s heartbreaking.”

Swafford said things are looking up for the pups. The shelter has already received numerous calls from across the country.

“With all the outpouring support of everybody that wants to volunteer, help groom and everything, hopefully by the end of the week we can have these guys placed either in a foster, rescue or adopted,” Swafford said.

The shelter asks you call them at 423-775-2029 if you can help.

All checks can be made payable to ASA of Rhea and mailed to:

9118 Back Valley Road Evensville, TN 37332

“Anybody that could come out and volunteer... help us with socializing these animals, grooming. It’s going to take a lot to go through and see what each individual animal needs as far as medical attention, you know maybe they just need a little TLC,” Swafford said.

