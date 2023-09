It's believed the 4-foot-long alligator was raised in the Whites Creek area, according to the TWRA.

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said officers captured a pet alligator in Rhea County.

The alligator was taken to the Chattanooga Zoo. The TWRA asks that residents don't dump unwanted animals.