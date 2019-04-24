KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you've been meaning to check out Knoxville's public transit system, Thursday would be the perfect time!

April 25 is National Get on Board Day, and so to celebrate the City of Knoxville is holding a free-fare day and letting people ride KAT buses for free.

Get on Board Day is a national awareness day to generate support for public transportation.

On Thursday, KAT will be one of about 200 public transportation systems offering the fare-free service to encourage the public to ride and show its support.