OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — A man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night after police say he crashed into a parked car.

According to the Oak Ridge Police Department, officers responded to the crash on East Tennessee Avenue at California Avenue around 8:25 p.m.

Witnesses told first responders the man had lost control of the motorcycle he was riding before it crashed into a parked car on the side of the street.

The rider was taken to Methodist Medical Center by ambulance, where he was then flown by LIFESTAR to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

ORPD said the man was treated and then later released from the hospital. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and authorities are still investigating.