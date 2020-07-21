Ripley's Aquarium in Gatlinburg named second-best in the U.S.

The popular Gatlinburg aquarium remains one of the best in the U.S. for another year!

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies remains one of the most-loved aquariums in the United States, and for yet another year it has made it to the top of USA TODAY's 10Best Reader's Choice poll.

Ripley's Aquarium was ranked second-best in the U.S. in the poll, beaten only by Wonders of Wildlife Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri - which won in 2018.

In 2019 and 2017, Ripley's took home the top spot in the same poll.

The Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga also made the list again this year, coming in at #5.

Here are the top 10 winners according to USA TODAY: