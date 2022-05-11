Beloved Fountain City family business Rita's Bakery to close at the end of May

"The time has now come for us to focus on our own family: Rita and our dad have taken care of us our whole lives and we are returning the honor."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rita's Bakery announced it is closing its doors in Fountain City after nearly 30 years of serving up artful cakes and tasty treats.

The North Knoxville family-owned establishment made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, saying it will be taking limited orders until the bakery closes for good on May 28.

The owners said they made the decision to retire from the bakery business to focus on what mattered most: family.

"Thank you for trusting us with your family's life events since 1993. The time has now come for us to focus on our own family: Rita and our dad have taken care of us our whole lives and we are returning the honor," they said.