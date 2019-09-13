SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — A large fire broke out at the Riverpark Apartments at 1110 Old Knoxville Highway shortly before noon Friday, authorities told 10News.

Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming out of the top of the building in video and photos sent to 10News by viewer Brandon Jenkins.

Smoke from the fire could be seen on the Parkway.

Brandon Jenkins

Bob Stalhke with the city of Sevierville said he did not know if that section of apartments was occupied or if it was under some sort of construction.

The Sevierville Fire and Police Departments, Sevier County Fire Department, the Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Northview Kodak Fire Department and Sevier County Rescue Squad were all responding, along with EMS.