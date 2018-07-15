Park rangers say one person is dead and several others are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle wreck in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the wreck happened around 3:30 p.m. on Newfound Gap Road.

Newfound Gap Road was closed from Sugarlands Visitor Center to Oconaluftee Visitor Center after the wreck. It is expected to reopen around 10 p.m. Saturday night, rangers say.

Authorities have not released details about how the wreck happened or the victims involved.

© 2018 WBIR