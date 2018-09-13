While the University of Tennessee football team is playing a stretch of away games, you'll notice some crews making adjustments to a section of sidewalk on Cumberland Avenue.

The 1800 block will temporarily close from Monday, Sept. 24, through Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.

It's about a 60-foot stretch of sidewalk which will be closed between 18th and 19th Streets on the south side of Cumberland Avenue (next to the eastbound traffic lane).

Signs will direct pedestrians around the construction area.

Temporary lane closures may occur during this time due to construction needs.

