Sevier Co. deputies searching for silver pickup truck after road rage stabbing on Chapman Highway

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said it is searching for the driver of a Toyota pickup truck after a road rage incident turned into a stabbing on Chapman Highway Tuesday afternoon.

According to the SCSO, deputies responded to the incident just before 4 p.m. on Chapman Highway near Wye Drive.

Deputies said a four-door silver Toyota Tundra is believed to be involved and left the scene.