Sevier Co. deputies searching for silver pickup truck after road rage stabbing on Chapman Highway

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said it is searching for the driver of a Toyota pickup truck after a road rage incident turned into a stabbing on Chapman Highway Tuesday afternoon.
According to the SCSO, deputies responded to the incident just before 4 p.m. on Chapman Highway near Wye Drive.
Deputies said a four-door silver Toyota Tundra is believed to be involved and left the scene.
Anyone with information about the pickup truck driver is asked to call Detective Johnny Bohanan at (865) 774-3937. The SCSO said callers can remain anonymous.