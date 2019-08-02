KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Starting on Monday, February 11, patients and visitors to Parkwest Medicat Center need to be aware of a road closure that impacts one way to access the hospital.

On that day, Park West Boulevard is scheduled to close for three months due to construction.

You can still easily access the hospital by using Sherill Blvd., off Cedar Bluff Rd.

Covenant Health

Detour signs will be in place to help those who normally use Park West Blvd. to access the hospital, by directing them to take Park 40 N Boulevard in order to access Sherrill Boulevard.

The $99 million construction project at Parkwest includes a new patient care tower, additional operating rooms, and a new helipad location.