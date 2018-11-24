Sevierville — Fire officials and officers are on the scene of a working structure fire at 103 South Blvd. in Sevierville. Nearby apartments have also been evacuated.

Right now, the parkway at South Blvd is closed. Additional officers and units are en route.

This is a breaking story. We'll continue to update you as news comes in.

UPDATE: The fire started at a closed medical supply business. There were no injuries or evacuations.

Officials from the Sevierville Fire Department say the damage is extensive.

