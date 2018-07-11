When election night results rolled in, Roane County Director of Schools Gary Aytes wasn't surprised.

In fact, he thought the $50 wheel tax proposed to fund a new consolidated high school would have failed by an even higher margin than the 78 percent of voters who opposed it.

In the past residents have complained that the plan to close three high schools in the county and build a new consolidated school would lead to long bus times, job cuts and the loss of a local high school in their communities.

But Aytes said he still thinks the idea is important.

"Not only will it improve our school system. But it will have a tremendous economic benefit for this county. And it will allow our students to be trained and to stay here and to be productive citizens within the county," he said.

One reason Aytes is hopeful the plan will happen: The new governor-elect said this kind of project is a priority for him.

At his victory event Tuesday, Bill Lee said he wants to work on "improvement in our education system, particularly a focus on vocational and technical education."

It's up to the county commission to decide how to move forward, but Aytes says he hopes they'll propose a 10-cent property tax increase to put before voters.

"We’re hoping that they will see the need to upgrade our facilities to meet the need of our students and we feel good about the process," he said.

Twp county commissioners told 10News they have seen widespread opposition to the consolidated high school and have asked the school board to come up with a new plan that avoids paying for a new school.

