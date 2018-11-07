Nearly two dozen cats need homes! The Roane County Animal Shelter received 21 cats from a hoarding situation Wednesday.

"It was a pretty smooth transition, we had everything in place to get them situated," Director Stacey McElhaney said.

The cats were rescued from an elderly woman's home after they received a call from animal control.

All cats are fixed and appear to be healthy, according to the shelter. Workers unloaded the cats one by one to make sure they were in good health and even bathed a few.

"We're just happy the kitties are safe and we're now hoping to get them a good home," Mcelhaney said.

The shelter says it will waive adoption fees for these cats. It's hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact the shelter at 865-354-7387 for more information.

