More than 100 employees to be laid off from Rockwood business

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — A Roane County business is permanently laying off more than 100 employees during the first quarter of 2023.
Albahealth filed a WARN notice with the state on Wednesday, Dec. 21, indicating the layoff will impact 121 employees. The layoff period is expected to run through Jan. 2 through March 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development website.
The business is located at 425 N Gateway Avenue in Rockwood.
Albahealth is subsidiary of Encompass Group. According to the company's website, Encompass is a manufacturer and marketer of "reusable textiles, professional apparel, therapeutic support surfaces and disposable and single use medical products."
10News has reached out to Encompass by email to see if the move is part of a permanent closure or relocation for the business.