More than 100 employees to be laid off from Rockwood business

A WARN notice filed with the state indicates the move will happen in the first quarter of 2023.

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — A Roane County business is permanently laying off more than 100 employees during the first quarter of 2023.

Albahealth filed a WARN notice with the state on Wednesday, Dec. 21, indicating the layoff will impact 121 employees. The layoff period is expected to run through Jan. 2 through March 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development website.

The business is located at 425 N Gateway Avenue in Rockwood.

Albahealth is subsidiary of Encompass Group. According to the company's website, Encompass is a manufacturer and marketer of "reusable textiles, professional apparel, therapeutic support surfaces and disposable and single use medical products."