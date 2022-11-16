THP: One dead after crash on I-40 East bridge in Roane County Wednesday morning

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a person died after a single-vehicle crash on I-40 East Wednesday morning. They said the crash happened near Mile Marker 359.

They said Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez, 56, from Lake Worth in Florida, was driving in the left lane when the car went over into the right lane, then back into the left lane. They said he then lost control and the car hit a bridge, stopping near Buttermilk Road, below the interstate.