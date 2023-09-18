RCSO: Victims identified after fatal fire at camper in Roane County

The Roane County Sheriff's Office said Cynthia Osborne, 39, died in the fire and David Pollard Jr., 39, was being treated for injuries.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Roane County Sheriff's Office said one person was dead and another was injured in a fire at a camper Friday evening in Harriman.

They said Cynthia Osborne, 39, died in the fire and David Pollard Jr., 39, was being treated for injuries. RCSO said they had not yet determined if the fire was intentionally set, but the District Attorney General's Office said the fire had been "intentionally set" based on an autopsy report.

"We grew up very close together, all of us causing. She was always happy, and very smart. Very creative. She could draw great, she loved to laugh. So, she was a beautiful and caring person," said Lori Diffie, a family member of Osborne's. "We just want, you know, answers. I don't think we'll ever get that closure that we're going to need. But if anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked that they do contact the Roane County Sheriff's Office."

RCSO said an investigation into the fire continued Monday night. They can be reached at 865-376-5582.