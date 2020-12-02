A Roane County grand jury is endorsing the chief prosecutor's push for the TBI to investigate how workers were treated during the massive cleanup of the 2008 Kingston coal ash disaster.

In a handwritten addendum to Tuesday's grand jury report, the panel says it heard more than five hours of testimony from three witnesses about the cleanup.

District Attorney General Russell Johnson raised the question nearly three years ago of whether a criminal investigation was warranted by state officials.

In December 2008, a holding cell at the TVA Kingston steam plant containing liquid coal ash collapsed, spreading slurry across hundreds of surrounding acres. The ash was the byproduct of burning coal to create energy.

TVA tapped Jacobs Engineering to hire workers to clean up the huge spill, which cost TVA more than $1 billion.

Workers allege they became sickened and some died as a result of exposure to the ash. Jacobs Engineering is fighting an ongoing lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Knoxville, and subsequent state and federal complaints have been filed against Jacobs and TVA.

The workers or their families also allege Jacobs Engineering downplayed dangers of coal ash exposure and prevented them from taking steps to protect themselves. Jacobs has denied the allegations.

The handwritten grand jury report states: "The grand jury concurred with the district attorney general's recommendation for him to predicate a TBI investigation into certain issues pertaining to clean-up worker safety e.g. alteration of air monitor results, other environmental tests and readings regarding the coal ash, failure to inform, protect and provide safety measures for cleanup workers, as well as to further pursue inquiry with (the state Department of Environment and Conservation), TVA and any possible state claims under the Clear Water Act."