On Tuesday night, the Roane County High School band held a concert to help out one of their own.

Caiyden Grigsby is battling a rare brain cancer, Ganglioglioma, and has been traveling with her family to Cincinnati for treatment.

Tuesday's concert aimed to raise money to help with expenses. Caiyden's mother Chrysty Grigsby said the response has been overwhelming.

"Prayers and love, and just what they're willing to do to help us with Caiyden is truly amazing," Grigsby said.

Her family said music is an escape for Caiyden and she often takes her sticks and drum pad with her to Cincinnati.