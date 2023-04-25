x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

TBI investigating after inmate dies at Roane County Jail shortly after arrest

The TBI said medical and corrections staff were unable to revive the man after finding him unresponsive on Monday.
Prison Cell Bars

KINGSTON, Tennessee — State agents are investigating after an inmate died at the Roane County Jail.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, corrections officers found Timothy Teasley, 51, unresponsive shortly after officers brought him into the jail after his arrest on Monday.

The TBI said medical and corrections staff were unable to revive him.

This is the second in-custody death the TBI has been called to investigate in East Tennessee over the past few days. On Monday, the TBI said it was looking into the death of a Knox County inmate who collapsed after having a seizure.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

TVA donates $50,000 to schools hit by tornadoes

Before You Leave, Check This Out