School leaders in Roane County withdrew plans Thursday that proposed closing the district's five high schools and consolidating them into two schools.

The school board first approved that plan in November, but it chose to withdraw the idea -- saying Oliver Springs High School is undergoing $10 million dollars worth of improvements to combine it with Oliver Springs Middle School.

The idea of consolidating high schools in the county has been a particularly divisive one for years. Roane County had considered plans in the past, but county commissioners voted against it after it failed to garner public support.

Board Chairman Larry Brackett said no matter what -- the county needs to replace schools that are in bad shape and poorly equipped for modern curriculum.

"Well overdue replacement... if for no other reason, modern-day education, CTE courses we do not have. That's the main issue here, equalization across the board, offerings at all high schools.

Brackett said they're now working on a new plan to send to county commission.