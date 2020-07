A support team will be at Harriman this Wednesday from 10 a-m to 2 p-m for any student or faculty member that needs someone to speak to.

HARRIMAN, Tenn. — Roane County Schools posted to Facebook expressing grief on behalf of the district saying a student lost his life over the weekend.

The boy attended Harriman Middle School.

