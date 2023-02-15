RCSO: Two Roane Co. High School students taken to hospital for 'possible overdose'

The Roane County Sheriff said two female students were taken to the Roane Medical Center Wednesday morning.

He said that they were taken to the hospital for a possible overdose.

Information about their condition was not immediately available, and neither was information about the circumstances surrounding the incident. Generally, symptoms of a drug overdose can vary depending on the type of drug that a person used.

Overdoses involving depressive drugs like opioids or alcohol can result in slowed breathing or an erratic pulse. However, stimulant drugs can result in different symptoms such as dry mouth, hyperthermia, dilated pupils and increased energy.