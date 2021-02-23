Roane County Sheriff's Office searching for man last seen Feb. 11

HARRIMAN, Tenn. — The Roane County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing man.
Officials said that Floyd Eugene McKinney, 49, was last seen on Feb. 11 by his family. He was last seen at 120 Martin Road in Harriman, Tennessee.
Anyone with information about his location should call the sheriff's office at (865) 717-4150. People can also call (865) 354-8045 after hours.
No other information about McKinney was immediately available. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.