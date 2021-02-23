Roane County Sheriff's Office searching for man last seen Feb. 11

Anyone with information about Floyd Eugene McKinney's location should call the sheriff's office at (865) 717-4150, or after hours at (865) 354-8045.

HARRIMAN, Tenn. — The Roane County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing man.

Officials said that Floyd Eugene McKinney, 49, was last seen on Feb. 11 by his family. He was last seen at 120 Martin Road in Harriman, Tennessee.

Anyone with information about his location should call the sheriff's office at (865) 717-4150. People can also call (865) 354-8045 after hours.