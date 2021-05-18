Roane State Community College removes face mask requirement for fully vaccinated individuals

Roane State will be working to implement the new protocols within its response plan and communicate changes to the campus community.

HARRIMAN, Tenn. — Roane State Community College is removing the face mask requirement for individuals who are fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, the college is also ending its daily wellness screening requirement for campus access, officials said.

According to a press release, the changes follow updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued on May 13.

Roane State will be working to implement the new protocols within its response plan and communicate changes to the campus community.

Until further notice, Roane State will maintain some of the preventive measures put in place during the pandemic in order to keep campuses as safe as possible, officials said.

Protocols that will remain in place include:

Self-reporting of positive COVID-19 test results to the college

Contact tracing performed by the college’s COVID-19 response team

Regular cleaning of classrooms, labs, and other communal areas

Social distancing recommendations

Remote work for some college employees

Officials said that Roane State students, employees, and visitors should continue to practice frequent hand washing to prevent the spread of illnesses.

If you experience any symptoms, even if you have been vaccinated against COVID-19, you should not come to campus, officials said.